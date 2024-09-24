Fansided

Each NFL team's greatest play of all-time and why

There are those plays that bring families together — the moments in the NFL where something amazing happens. It's hard to quantify, but every team has its own "greatest play," and for those who saw it live or in the stadium, it's something they'll tell friends, family, and acquaintances forever.

By Nick Villano

Divisional Round - New Orleans Saints v Minnesota Vikings
Divisional Round - New Orleans Saints v Minnesota Vikings / Hannah Foslien/GettyImages
New York Jets - Santonio Holmes TD Beats Patriots
January 16, 2011

The New York Jets have little pockets of success in their history. Everyone knows about the “Guarantee” by Joe Namath before Super Bowl III. He eventually stunned the Colts to win the franchise’s only Super Bowl. We definitely considered Don Maynard’s catch in the previous game that got them there, but it was another catch that is our top play in Jets history.

Those same Jets were experiencing another spout of success under brash head coach Rex Ryan. He was known for making his own guarantees with his boisterous nature, many of which were laughed off. However, one Santonio Holmes catch made the NFL world take his team seriously.

Taking on their rival New England Patriots, the Jets were looking to put a dagger into Brady and Co. With around 13 minutes left in the fourth, Mark Sanchez sends the ball near the sideline in the end zone, and Holmes dives to catch the ball. He is able to get both feet (and a knee) in bounds while holding onto the ball.

This play eventually sends the Jets to the AFC Championship Game, where they lost, but the memory of ending a rival’s season on their home turf lasts a lifetime. It’s all most Jets fans have right now.

