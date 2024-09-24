Each NFL team's greatest play of all-time and why
By Nick Villano
Philadelphia Eagles - Philly Special
February 4, 2018
The Patriots again? When a team and quarterback is as good as the Patriots and Tom Brady were, beating them becomes a moment. Beating them with a play like the Philly Special is one of the greatest moments in NFL history. The Eagles were this unlikely underdog, being led by backup quarterback Nick Foles. The Eagles were supposed to be an easy out, but they found magic and made a run to the Super Bowl.
There, the magic didn’t run out. Instead, it hit a fever pitch. Philadelphia exploded for 41 points on the Patriots and one of the great defensive minds in history; Bill Belichick. Still, the one play we remember most is the one where the quarterback caught a touchdown pass.
Foles caught the ball in shotgun formation but ran to the line yelling “kill kill” to feign that the play was dead and call a timeout. Instead, the ball was snapped to backup running back Corey Clement. He ran left and handed the ball to third-string tight end Trey Burton. He found Foles wide open in the left side of the end zone, and the Eagles went up 22-12.
It’s just crazy that this play even exists. There were so many good players on this Eagles team, but they had this insane situation in their back pocket that they used near the goal line. And on fourth down no less!