Each NFL team's greatest play of all-time and why
By Nick Villano
Baltimore Ravens - Mile High Miracle
January 12, 2013
Everything about the Baltimore Ravens run to their second Super Bowl championship was improbable. It was this run that has Joe Flacco still in the league today. It was insane just how good Flacco was for a month, leading to a Super Bowl championship. However, none of it happens without one play dubbed “The Mile High Miracle.”
In the Divisional Round, the Ravens were down to the number-one-seeded Broncos after a Peyton Manning touchdown pass to the late Demaryius Thomas. On the ensuing Ravens drive, the brought it to the Broncos' 31-yard line, but they turned the ball over on downs with about three minutes left in the game. The Ravens needed a miracle.
The Ravens' defense was able to hold the Broncos off and force a punt. That left the Ravens on their own 23-yard line with 1:09 left in the game. Again, it would take a miracle for the Ravens to survive. In comes Jacoby Jones.
The Broncos were heavy in the secondary, but it took literally three players to make mistakes to give Jones an opening. Tony Carter failed to jam him at the line of scrimmage, Rahim Moore took a bad angle to cover for Carter’s mistake, and Jim Leonhard tried to deflect the pass and missed. Jones caught the ball on his own 20-yard line and walked into the endzone, tying the game at 35. The Ravens needed two overtime periods, but Justin Tucker eventually kicked a field goal to win the game.