Each NFL team's greatest play of all-time and why
By Nick Villano
Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Shutting Down the Vet
January 19, 2003
There are a few recent plays in Tampa Bay Buccaneers history that could make this list. In his short time in Tampa, Tom Brady made so many memorable plays, but we’re going back to that original great Tampa Bay Buccaneers team for the best play of all time.
After years of being the worst-run franchise in football, the Buccaneers found lightning in a bottle in 2002. They spent years building a superstar defense, and they proved that defense wins championships. Before they dominated the Oakland Raiders in the Super Bowl, Ronde Barber sent them there, and in doing so, he shut down one of the storied buildings in football.
It was 20-10 with the Buccaneers looking down a Donovan McNabb touchdown drive. He brought them inside the 10 yard line, but he threw it to the wrong guy. Even before the touchdown, Barber was the player of the game, with three tackles, a sack, a forced fumble and three passes defensed. However, when he jumped in front of a pass to Antonio Freeman and sprinted down the field.
In an instant it felt, Barber was 92 yards the other way and in the end zone. Nobody came close to Barber.