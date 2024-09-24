Each NFL team's greatest play of all-time and why
By Nick Villano
Washington Commanders - John Riggins Super Bowl Run
January 30, 1983
The Washington Commanders have a complicated legacy in football, but there is one thing that’s undeniable, the team of the 80s was Washington. They had so many great teams in this era, and they were led by running back John Riggins. The stars at every other position could change, but Riggins was leading the pack.
That’s why it’s fitting that the Washington franchise has his most impactful run to thank for their first Super Bowl victory. With about 10 minutes left in the game, Riggins took a handoff and raced toward the left sideline. He broke a tackle right away and blazed a path ending in the end zone. It was his lone touchdown on the game, but those 43 yards added to his 166-yard total.
That run gave Washington a lead they wouldn’t give up. They would pad the lead with a Joe Theismann pass to Charlie Brown, but it was the Riggins run that put the foot on the throat of the Miami Dolphins. And he did it on fourth and 1. With the entire Miami team trying to stop him at the line of scrimmage, it gave him an opportunity he wasn’t going to relinquish.