Each NFL team's greatest play of all-time and why
By Nick Villano
Buffalo Bills - “The Comeback”
January 3, 1993
Giving up 21 points in one quarter is incredibly rare. For it to happen in a playoff game is close to impossible, but that’s what the Buffalo Bills did in the second quarter of their Wild Card game against the Houston Oilers. Jim Kelly was out, and Frank Reich looked lost. However, Marv Levy must have given the greatest halftime speech of all time. The offense came out blazing, and they scored 28 points in the third quarter.
That brought the game close, and it was all thanks to Reich and Andre Reed. Reed caught three consecutive touchdown passes, and we’re going to count the third one as the “play of the franchise.”
After bringing the game to 35-31, Buffalo got the ball again and drove down the field. A huge run on third down set the Bills up, eventually setting the play on the 17-yard line. There, Reed found an opening, and Reich seemed the ball inbetween two defenders to hit him for a touchdown.
The Oilers did tie the game with a field goal, but the Bills won in overtime and eventually went to their third Super Bowl appearance in a row.