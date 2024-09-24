Each NFL team's greatest play of all-time and why
By Nick Villano
Carolina Panthers - Muhsin Muhamad Super Bowl touchdown
February 1, 2004
The longest touchdown pass in the history of the Super Bowl was likely going to make the list. The fact that it came from a team with a history (and frankly, a present) like the Carolina Panthers was a no-brainer. While there have been some lean years with the Panthers, they do have these pockets of success, and the team’s run in 2003-04 was great.
Super Bowl XXXVIII is underrated for just how great it was. After a scoreless third quarter, the Panthers and Patriots scored 37 points in the fourth quarter. The Patriots started the quarter with a rushing touchdown that put them up by 11. The Falcons came right back wit ha DeShaun Foster 33-yard touchdown run.
On the next Patriots possession, the Panthers intercepted Tom Brady in the endzone. Honestly, that could have been a top play just because of the moment and impact, but we went for what happened on the next drive. On the second play from the 15-yard line, Jake Delhomme took three steps to wind up and launched a ball 50 yards in the air to an open Muhsin Muhammad.
Muhammad beat the cornerback, who tried to make up the distance, but a perfect stiff arm gave Muhammad enough space to run into the endzone. It is still the longest pass play in Super Bowl history, and it gave them their first and only Super Bowl lead in franchise history.