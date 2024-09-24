Each NFL team's greatest play of all-time and why
By Nick Villano
Chicago Bears - Devin Hester Interception Return in Super Bowl
February 4, 2007
This one is probably controversial since this wasn’t a Super Bowl that the Chicago Bears won, but we’re looking at a few different factors here. Yes, how the fans remember the play impacts its ranking, but we also have to look at the play itself and just how impressive it was. Devin Hester’s kickoff return to start Super Bowl XLI made everyone’s jaw drop.
The Bears went into the game as pretty heavy underdogs, with the betting spread coming in at Colts -7. With Rex Grossman as the QB, the Bears had to find other ways to win the game. Devin Hester might have been the greatest weapon in the NFL at the time, and he showed why right off the bat.
Hester looked like he was going to get stopped at the 15-yard line, but he beat the kickoff team with a small seam, and he was off to the races. The Colts did everything they could to catch him, and Matt Giordano came very close, tripping him up inside the five-yard line, but the greatest returner of all time fell forward into the endzone.
This play is likely why Hester is in the Hall of Fame. One play a Hall of Famer does not make, but without this play on the biggest stage possible, Hester probably doesn’t have enough to make it. He also did this in Miami, where Hester made his name at the University of Miami. There was so many details about this play that made it the best in Bears history.