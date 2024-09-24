Each NFL team's greatest play of all-time and why
By Nick Villano
Cincinnati Bengals - Vonn Bell's Interception
January 30, 2022
For a team with such a gloomy past, the Bengals sure have a lot of fun plays in its past. Anthony Munoz (an offensive lineman) once caught a pass to eventually beat the Cleveland Browns. Stanford Jennings had a kickoff return for a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl. Ja’Marr Chase and Joe Burrow have already put together memorable plays early in their careers, and we expect many more. While this play was from the most recent era of Bengals football, the defense was actually behind it.
The Bengals were in overtime against the superstar Kansas City Chiefs. If Patrick Mahomes drives his team down the field and scores, the Bengals’ season is over. Instead, the defense came up huge. On second down, Mahomes got away with one that could have been intercepted. On third down, he was not as lucky.
Mahomes threw the ball up to Tyreek Hill, who tried to go up to catch the pass. Vonn Bell went up to try and deflect the pass, but Mahomes put it in the one place where Hill could get it and Bell couldn’t touch it. It looked perfect. However, Jessie Bates III tipped the ball right back to Bell, who caught the interception and went the other way.
The Bengals moved the ball down the field and eventually kicked a 31-yard field goal to win the game. If Bell doesn’t intercept the pass, the Chiefs would punt, but that likely puts the Bengals in worse field position, and who knows what happens next. We might be talking about a possible four-peat for the Chiefs this season.