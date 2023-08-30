Each NFL team’s biggest Hall of Fame omission
The Pro Football Hall of Fame is closing in on 400 members but there are still plenty of deserving players who haven't yet made it. Here is the biggest omission for every team.
The Pro Football Hall of Fame is now 371 members strong as the Class of 2023 saw eight players and an innovative head coach receive their due in Canton, Ohio, in early August.
In terms of the following 32 selections, one per franchise, the onus here was on the men who performed on the field rather than the talented sideline leaders and contributors behind the scenes.
Are some of the choices here somewhat of a stretch? That’s certainly reasonable. Remember the criteria here. The selections are all currently Hall of Fame eligible (the Modern-Era candidates eligible for the Class of 2024 will be announced in late September).
For some of the younger franchises such as the Carolina Panthers, Jacksonville Jaguars and Houston Texans, making a selection was somewhat easier said than done. As usual, it’s a subjective exercise with lots of excellent players worth the discussion.