Each NFL team’s biggest Hall of Fame omission
The Pro Football Hall of Fame is closing in on 400 members but there are still plenty of deserving players who haven't yet made it. Here is the biggest omission for every team.
Detroit Lions: T Lomas Brown
Wide receiver Calvin Johnson was enshrined in Canton in 2021. In nine seasons, he totaled 731 catches, good for an impressive 11,619 yards and 83 scores. He was named to the Pro Bowl six times and earned All-Pro honors on three occasions.
In 1991, the Detroit Lions used the 10th overall selection in the draft on University of Virginia wideout Herman Moore. He spent 11 years with the franchise and amassed impressive numbers, totaling 670 catches for 9,174 yards and 62 TDs. He was a four-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro. Moore is certainly worthy of Hall of Fame consideration.
However, the choice here is long-time offensive tackle Lomas Brown. In 1985, he was the sixth overall pick in the draft. He spent the first 10 seasons of his 18-year NFL career in the Motor City. The former University of Texas star was named to six consecutive Pro Bowls from 1990-95. He also earned
In 1996, he joined the Arizona Cardinals and earned a seventh straight trip to the Pro Bowl. There would also be stops with the Browns, Giants and Buccaneers. He played in 263 games and made a combined 251 career starts for those five clubs.