Each NFL team’s biggest Hall of Fame omission
The Pro Football Hall of Fame is closing in on 400 members but there are still plenty of deserving players who haven't yet made it. Here is the biggest omission for every team.
Green Bay Packers: WR Sterling Sharpe
We have certainly seen our share of inductees in the Pro Football Hall of Fame who had their careers cut short by injury. Notable names that come to mind are legendary Chicago Bears running back Gale Sayers, Miami Dolphins’ center Dwight Stephenson and Denver Broncos’ running back Terrell Davis. We were graced by their presents for only a short time. But what they did was certainly memorable and warranted their selection into the hallowed Hall.
You could certainly make that same case for Green Bay Packers wide receiver Sterling Sharpe, who saw his career cut short by a neck issue. He played seven seasons and all 112 regular-season games for the team from “Titletown” from 1988-94. He hauled in 595 passes for 8,134 yards and 65 touchdowns. In 1992, he broke the then-NFL receptions mark for a season (108) – held at the time by eventual Pro Football Hall of Famer Art Monk. A year later, he became the first player in NFL history to total at least 100 catches (112) in back-to-back seasons.
In his final three years in the league, Sharpe totaled an impressive 314 grabs for 3,854 yards and 42 scores in 48 contests. In seven seasons, there were five Pro Bowl invitations and three All-Pro awards.
Back in 2011, Shannon Sharpe was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. In the midst of his exceptional acceptance speech, he had some heartfelt words for his older brother. Perhaps one day, the younger Sharpe may be able to return the favor and induct his older brother into the Hall of Fame.