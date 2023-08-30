Each NFL team’s biggest Hall of Fame omission
The Pro Football Hall of Fame is closing in on 400 members but there are still plenty of deserving players who haven't yet made it. Here is the biggest omission for every team.
Houston Texans: WR Andre Johnson
It’s hard to believe that it was 20 years ago that the Houston Texans, off their debut season in the National Football League, invested a first-round draft choice on University of Miami wide receiver Andre Johnson. The third overall pick that year did not disappoint.
The prolific pass-catcher spent all 14 of his NFL campaigns in the AFC South, his final two seasons in the league with the Colts (2015) and Titans (2016). Only 10 players in the history of the National Football League have totaled more catches and receiving yards. Johnson amassed 1,062 receptions, good for 14,185 yards and 70 touchdowns.
He led the NFL in catches in 2006 (103) and ‘08 (115), and also paced the league in receiving yards in both 2008 (1,575) and ‘09 (1,569). He finished with 100-plus receptions five times. In his 12 seasons with the Texans, he was named to seven Pro Bowls and earned All-Pro honors in back-to-back years in 2008 and 2009. He was also a member of two playoff teams in Houston and totaled 25 grabs for 358 yards and one score in four postseason outings.
Johnson first became Hall of Fame eligible in 2022 and he’s been a Finalist these past two years. Will he become the first primary member of the Houston Texans to be enshrined in Canton, Ohio?