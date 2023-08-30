Each NFL team’s biggest Hall of Fame omission
The Pro Football Hall of Fame is closing in on 400 members but there are still plenty of deserving players who haven't yet made it. Here is the biggest omission for every team.
Indianapolis Colts: WR Reggie Wayne
Just like former Houston Texans’ star wideout Andre Johnson, longtime Colts’ receiver Reggie Wayne spent 14 seasons in the National Football League and all of those in the AFC South. Like Johnson, he was also a first-round draft choice (30th overall in 2001) from the University of Miami.
Of course, Wayne spent his entire career with Indianapolis. With the exception of the 2011 season, he shared the field with a pair of pretty good starting quarterbacks in Pro Football Hall of Famer Peyton Manning and Andrew Luck.
He also spent the first eight years of his career paired with another Hall of Famer in wide receiver Marvin Harrison. Make no mistake, Wayne was a star in his own right. In his final six seasons following Harrison’s retirement, the former Hurricane totaled at least 100 receptions three times, was named to three Bowls and earned All-Pro honors in 2010.
Wayne finished his 14-year career with 1,070 catches for 14,345 (both 10th in NFL history). He finished with 82 touchdown receptions. His 93 postseason receptions rank 33 fifth in league annals. Those grabs added up to 1,254 yards and nine TDs.
That Colts’ offense from the late 1990s and 2000s is well-represented in Canton with Manning, Harrison and running back Edgerrin James. Wayne would be a worthy addition.