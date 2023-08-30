Each NFL team’s biggest Hall of Fame omission
The Pro Football Hall of Fame is closing in on 400 members but there are still plenty of deserving players who haven't yet made it. Here is the biggest omission for every team.
Jacksonville Jaguars: WR Jimmy Smith
It’s a franchise that looks like it’s back on the beam after a few rough years.
There have been a lot of valleys and a few peaks for the Jacksonville Jaguars this century. However, keep in mind that this was a franchise that joined the league in 1995. Tom Coughlin’s squad finished with just four wins during its debut season. However, that was followed by four consecutive playoff appearances. The Jaguars reached the AFC title game in 1996 and 1999.
Those clubs were led by quarterback Mark Brunell and an offensive front led by Pro Football Hall of Fame tackle Tony Boselli. They also had a pair of productive wide receivers in Keenan McCardell and Jimmy Smith. The latter began his career as a second-round draft choice of the Dallas Cowboys in 1992, three years before the Jaguars took the field. He played in seven regular-season games and two postseason contests as a rookie but didn’t catch a pass. He missed the entire 1993 season due to a medical issue and was cut by the Cowboys in 1994.
He would finally catch his first NFL regular-season pass in ‘95 with the expansion Jaguars. He played in all 16 games, and totaled just 22 catches for 288 yards and three scores. Over the next 10 seasons, he would establish himself as one of the top wideouts in the game. Smith totaled at least 1,000 receiving yards nine times. He was named to five straight Pro Bowls from 1997 to 2001. He’s the franchise’s all-time leader in catches (862), receiving yards (12,287) and touchdown grabs (67).