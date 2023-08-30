Each NFL team’s biggest Hall of Fame omission
The Pro Football Hall of Fame is closing in on 400 members but there are still plenty of deserving players who haven't yet made it. Here is the biggest omission for every team.
Kansas City Chiefs: G Ed Budde
These days, this is the top franchise in the National Football League. The Kansas City Chiefs have reached the playoffs eight consecutive years, won seven straight AFC West titles, been to three of the last four Super Bowls and won a pair of NFL titles.
Quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce are currently building Hall of Fame resumes. Those are conversations for the future. Earlier this month, longtime Chiefs’ cornerback Albert Lewis was one of the 12 Semifinalists by the Seniors Committee for the Hall of Fame Class of 2024. It’s also worth noting that another Chiefs’ defensive back, Deron Cherry, was a six-time Pro Bowler and a three-time All-Pro and is third in franchise history with 50 interceptions.
The choice here? A longtime standout on the offensive front. Michigan State blocker Ed Budde was a first-round pick in both the NFL and AFL drafts in 1963 and opted for the latter. He was a Pro Bowler during his rookie campaign and part of two Super Bowl teams in 1966 and ’69. Ironically, Budde earned All-Pro honors in both of those seasons.
The 14-year pro was a seven-time Pro Bowler, playing in 177 regular-season contests and making 161 starts. Budde also played and started in seven postseason contests for Hank Stram’s and Paul Wiggins’ squads.