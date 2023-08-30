Each NFL team’s biggest Hall of Fame omission
The Pro Football Hall of Fame is closing in on 400 members but there are still plenty of deserving players who haven't yet made it. Here is the biggest omission for every team.
Las Vegas Raiders: CB Lester Hayes
It’s one of the longest-standing individual records in NFL history. In 1952, Los Angeles Rams rookie defensive back Dick “Night Train” Lane totaled 14 interceptions. Others have come close but the Pro Football Hall of Famer’s mark remains at the top.
The last performer to threaten Lane’s record came up with a huge season in 1980. Raiders cornerback Lester Hayes is one of three players in league annals to total 13 interceptions. It was the former Texas A&M product’s fourth season in the NFL. Hayes was a fifth-round pick in 1977.
While the opportunistic defender never came close to that interception total in any of his other nine seasons in the league (he picked off seven passes in 1979), he was far from a one-hit-wonder. That amazing showing in ’80, which saw him named All-Pro as well as the NFL Defensive Player of the Year, was the first of five straight Pro Bowl invitations for Hayes.
In 10 NFL campaigns, he finished with 39 interceptions, four returned for scores. There were also seven fumble recoveries, one taken back for a score.
Hayes appeared in 13 playoff games with the Raiders, including Super Bowls XV and XVIII (both victories), and picked off a combined eight passes. The NFL record for most career postseason interceptions is held by four men: Charlie Waters, Bill Simpson and Pro Football Hall of Famer Ronnie Lott and Ed Reed.