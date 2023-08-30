Each NFL team’s biggest Hall of Fame omission
The Pro Football Hall of Fame is closing in on 400 members but there are still plenty of deserving players who haven't yet made it. Here is the biggest omission for every team.
Los Angeles Chargers: WR Wes Chandler
In 2017, the Chargers returned to Los Angeles after 56 seasons in San Diego. Regardless of where they were playing, the team’s offensive unit of the late 1970s and early 1980s was one of the most talented and explosive in NFL annals. Quarterback Dan Fouts, wide receiver Charlie Joiner and tight end Kellen Winslow have already secured spots in Canton, Ohio. This summer, head coach Don Coryell joined those three players with his enshrinement.
There’s an unsung member of that attack that may be worthy of Hall of Fame consideration as well.
Wideout Wes Chandler began his career with the New Orleans Saints in 1978. The former University of Florida standout was the third overall pick in the draft that year. After three-plus seasons, 182 catches, 15 scores and a 1979 Pro Bowl invitation in the Big Easy, he was dealt to the Bolts during the 1981 campaign. He finished that year with Fouts and company totaling 52 catches for 857 yards and five TDs in 12 games. The speedy performer added 12 grabs for 185 yards in the Bolts’ playoff split with the Dolphins and Bengals.
One year later, during the nine-game strike-shortened season of ‘82, Chandler totaled 49 catches for an astounding 1,032 yards and nine TDs in eight contests. It added up to an unheard-of 21.1 yards per reception. He finished his National Football League career with 559 receptions, good for 8,966 yards and 56 touchdowns — averaging 16.0 yards per catch for his career (which included 4 games with the 49ers in 1988).
It’s safe to say that nine-time Pro Bowl and two-time All-Pro guard Walt Sweeney deserves a mention here as well. Both he and Chandler are certainly worthy candidates.