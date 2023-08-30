Each NFL team’s biggest Hall of Fame omission
The Pro Football Hall of Fame is closing in on 400 members but there are still plenty of deserving players who haven't yet made it. Here is the biggest omission for every team.
Arizona Cardinals: WR/DB Roy Green
Wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald’s final NFL season came in 2020, which means the soonest he could enter the Pro Football Hall of Game would be as a member of the Class of 2026. Don’t bet against the NFL’s second-leading pass-catcher (1,432) being a first-ballot selection.
Meanwhile, the Cardinals have had their share of other prolific pass-catchers throughout their long history. One of those began his career as a defensive back and joined the franchise while it was still in the Gateway City. In 1979, the then-St. Louis Cardinals use a fourth-round selection on safety Roy Green from Henderson State University.
He played 12 seasons with the club from 1979-90 and still ranks fourth in Cardinals’ history in 522 receptions, good for 8,496 yards and 66 scores (the latter 2 categories behind only Fitzgerald). That after catching only one pass in his first two years in the league when he was primarily focusing on defense. He earned Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors with the Cards in 1983 and ’84.
Green, who finished his career with the Philadelphia Eagles (1991-92) also scored TDs during his career as a runner, punt returner and kickoff return artist. He finished his NFL career with 559 catches. And while roaming the secondary, picked off four passes and recovered four fumbles in his first four NFL seasons.