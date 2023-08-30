Each NFL team’s biggest Hall of Fame omission
The Pro Football Hall of Fame is closing in on 400 members but there are still plenty of deserving players who haven't yet made it. Here is the biggest omission for every team.
Los Angeles Rams: DB Eddie Meador
The most recent editions of this franchise currently known (again) as the Los Angeles Rams have been known more for their offense than their defense. The “Greatest Show on Turf” enjoyed a pretty successful six-year run from 1999-2004. It included five playoff appearances, two trips to the Super Bowl and one Lombardi Trophy.
There were Hall of Famers in quarterback Kurt Warner, wide receiver Isaac Bruce, running back Marshall Faulk and tackle Orlando Pace, as well as prolific wideout Torry Holt on the offensive side of the ball.
Under current head coach and offensive mind Sean McVay, the Rams have been pretty successful. Once again, it’s been a team led by its offense. Quarterback Matthew Stafford and wide receiver Cooper Kupp had big years in 2021 on the way to a win in Super Bowl LVI.
Holt is a worthy candidate for the Hall of Fame, but the pick here is overlooked defensive back Eddie Meador. He was a seventh-round pick by the franchise in 1959. He spent 12 seasons with the club and remains the Rams’ all-time leader in interceptions (46), returning five of those thefts for touchdowns. The six-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro also recovered 22 fumbles. Meador was one of the 12 Seniors Committee Semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024 but wasn’t voted a finalist.