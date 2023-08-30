Each NFL team’s biggest Hall of Fame omission
The Pro Football Hall of Fame is closing in on 400 members but there are still plenty of deserving players who haven't yet made it. Here is the biggest omission for every team.
Miami Dolphins: G Bob Kuechenberg
Surprisingly, he did not make the cut when the Seniors Committee reduced the number of nominees from 31 to 12 in late July. That’s because when it came to the Class of 2023, he was one of the final 12 players which was eventually pared down to linebacker Chuck Howley, defensive lineman Joe Klecko and cornerback Ken Riley.
Hence, the wait continues for one of the more consistent offensive linemen and a staple of those great Miami Dolphins’ teams that dominated opposing defenses in the trenches. Bob Kuechenberg was originally a fourth-round draft choice of the Philadelphia Eagles in 1969 but opted for semi-pro football rather than the NFL.
The Dolphins signed him in 1970 and he would spend his entire 14-year career playing for head coach Don Shula. The former Notre Dame product was the team’s primary left guard during his stay but wound up at tackle for a spell in the late 1970s. He was a big part of those Dolphins’ teams that went to three straight Super Bowls from 1971-73 and emerged with titles those last two years. Kuechenberg was also on the Miami team that reached Super Bowl XVII in 1982.
All told, the versatile performer was named to a total of six Pro Bowls and earned All-Pro accolades in 1978. Kuechenberg was a Pro Football Hall of Fame Finalist for eight straight years from 2002-09.