Each NFL team’s biggest Hall of Fame omission
The Pro Football Hall of Fame is closing in on 400 members but there are still plenty of deserving players who haven't yet made it. Here is the biggest omission for every team.
Minnesota Vikings: DE Jim Marshall
It is certainly one of the most creative nicknames in NFL history. And such monikers used to come with the territory when it came to defensive lines in the 1960s and early ‘70s. There was the Los Angeles Rams’ “Fearsome Foursome” and the Pittsburgh Steelers’ “Steel Curtain.” And there was also the Minnesota Vikings’ “Purple People Eater,” a group led by Pro Football Hall of Famers Alan Page and Carl Eller. Sturdy defensive tackles Doug Sutherland and Gary Larsen were also part of the unit.
There was also seemingly invincible defensive end Jim Marshall. The one-time member of the Cleveland Browns — who spent the final 19 seasons of his 20-year career in the Twin Cities — is more regarded for something that probably inspired those fabled “blooper” reels churned out by NFL Films.
Against the San Francisco 49ers in 1964, he picked up a fumble by the Niners’ Billy Kilmer and proceeded to head toward his own end zone. He tossed the ball up in the air after he crossed the goal line figuring he had scored a touchdown but in fact, he totaled two points for the opposing team. By the way, it is worth noting that the Vikings did go on to win that game.
Marshall, who never missed a game in 20 seasons in the league, is still co-owner of the NFL record for opponent’s fumble recoveries (29). The two-time Pro Bowler is credited with 130.5 sacks (via Pro Football Reference) and was a part of all four of the Vikings’ Super Bowl teams.