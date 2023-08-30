Each NFL team’s biggest Hall of Fame omission
The Pro Football Hall of Fame is closing in on 400 members but there are still plenty of deserving players who haven't yet made it. Here is the biggest omission for every team.
San Francisco 49ers: RB Roger Craig
In 1985, San Francisco 49ers’ running back Roger Craig was the first player in NFL annals to total at least 1,000 yards rushing and receiving in the same season. A second-round pick by Bill Walsh and the organization in 1983, he burst into the national spotlight by becoming the first player to score three touchdowns in a Super Bowl. That was during his second season in the NFL and came in the Niners’ resounding 38-16 victory over the Miami Dolphins (XIX).
It was the third year that proved to be most charming for the former Nebraska Cornhusker. In ‘85, Craig totaled 214 carries for 1,050 yards and nine scores. He caught a league-high 92 passes for an additional 1,016 yards and six touchdowns. It would result in the first of four Pro Bowl invitations for the versatile pro, whose physical play made him a handful for any defense.
After eight seasons and a part of three Super Bowl championship teams with the 49ers, Craig spent one seasons with the Raiders and then two more with the Minnesota Vikings. It comes to an impressive 13,100 total yards from scrimmage and 73 touchdowns in 11 NFL campaigns. It may also add up to a bust in Canton one day as well. Craig was one of the 12 Semifinalists by the Seniors Committee for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024.