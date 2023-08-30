Each NFL team’s biggest Hall of Fame omission
The Pro Football Hall of Fame is closing in on 400 members but there are still plenty of deserving players who haven't yet made it. Here is the biggest omission for every team.
Atlanta Falcons: LB Tommy Nobis
There are a total of 12 teams that have yet to capture a Super Bowl title. But there are even fewer that have not won a league championship. For instance, the Cardinals own the league’s longest title drought. The last time they were crowned NFL champions was way back in 1947 when the club was still in Chicago.
The Atlanta Falcons first took the field in 1966. The team has made a couple of Super Bowl appearances, but it has yet to hoist a Lombardi Trophy.
Of course, this is also a franchise that does not have a lot of representation in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Perhaps the most notable member is cornerback Deion Sanders, who was originally drafted by the Falcons in 1989 and spent the first five years of his career with the club. There’s also defensive end Claude Humphrey, placekicker Morten Andersen (who played for the club for eight seasons in two different stints) and tight end Tony Gonzalez played with Atlanta from 2009-13.
In the early days of the franchise’s history, well before the team made its first playoff appearance in 1978, there was middle linebacker Tommy Nobis. The University of Texas star was the first overall pick in the ‘66 NFL Draft and played for the franchise for 11 seasons. He was a five-time Pro Bowler and earned All-Pro honors in his second season. He started 132 of the 133 games that he was available, totaling 12 interceptions (2 returned for touchdowns) and 13 fumble recoveries.