Each NFL team’s biggest Hall of Fame omission
The Pro Football Hall of Fame is closing in on 400 members but there are still plenty of deserving players who haven't yet made it. Here is the biggest omission for every team.
Seattle Seahawks: RB Shaun Alexander
Once they become eligible, it’s safe to say that a few members of the fabled “Legion of Doom” such as cornerback Richard Sherman and safety Earl Thomas will receive Hall of Fame consideration. Of course, linebacker Bobby Wagner is still playing football, returning to the Pacific Northwest this offseason after a year with the Rams. He’s on that list as well.
Ask for those currently eligible for enshrinement in Canton Ohio, running back Shaun Alexander could be worth a much closer look. The 19th overall pick in the 2000 NFL draft slowly enjoyed a so-so rookie campaign but would start to establish himself in his second season. The former University of Alabama standout went on a five-year run from 2001-05 that was nothing short of dominating. Alexander played in all 80 regular-season contests. He touched the ball a combined 1,836 times, totaled 8,850 yards from scrimmage and scored an amazing 98 touchdowns.
In ’05, he led the league with 1,880 yards on the ground and 28 total touchdowns. The Seahawks would be headed to Super Bowl XL behind the NFL’s Most Valuable Player and Offensive Player of the Year. Alexander is the Seahawks’ all-time leading rusher with 9,429 yards and also ranks 17th in the league with 112 total touchdowns. His final season in the league was a four-game stint with Washington in 2008.