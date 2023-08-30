Each NFL team’s biggest Hall of Fame omission
The Pro Football Hall of Fame is closing in on 400 members but there are still plenty of deserving players who haven't yet made it. Here is the biggest omission for every team.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: FB Mike Alstott
You can still hear ESPN’s Chris Berman on NFL PrimeTime going “boomf…boomf…boomf” every time the former Purdue Boilermaker ran over an opposing defender. That proved to be pretty often for one of the more physical runners in the league.
Mike Alstott consistently punished opposing defenders throughout his 11 seasons in the NFL. The 35th overall pick in the 1996 draft, the 6-foot-1, 248-pound sledgehammer finished his career with 7,372 yards from scrimmage and 71 touchdowns in 158 regular-season games, plus added 507 scrimmage yards and seven TDs in 10 postseason contests. His best season came in 1999 when he wrapped an All-Pro year with 1,188 yards from scrimmage and nine scores.
From 1997-2002, Alstott was named to the Pro Bowl in each of those six seasons and also earned All-Pro accolades three times. In ’02, the Buccaneers would conclude the 27th campaign in the NFL with a victory over the Raiders in Super Bowl XXXVII in San Diego.
The Buccaneers have five primary Pro Football Hall of Fame players, the latest being cornerback Ronde Barber (Class of 2023). The others are defensive end Lee Roy Selmon, defensive tackle Warren Sapp, linebacker Derrick Brooks and safety John Lynch. Notice a trend? All are stars on the defensive side of the ball. Alstott would make a little Buccaneers’ history if he’s enshrined in Canton one day.