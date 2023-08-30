Each NFL team’s biggest Hall of Fame omission
The Pro Football Hall of Fame is closing in on 400 members but there are still plenty of deserving players who haven't yet made it. Here is the biggest omission for every team.
Tennessee Titans: DE Ray Childress
Once upon a time in an American Football League far, far away, the Tennessee Titans were the Houston Oilers. Born in 1960, they were original members of the AFL and actually captured the first two league championships.
Following the 1996 season, the franchise would move from the Lone Star State and became the Tennessee Oilers. They held that moniker for two years before heading to Nashville and becoming the Tennessee Titans. During the franchise’s 50-plus of existence, there have been many great players and they have certainly gotten their due when it comes to Canton. From quarterback Warren Moon and running back Earl Campbell to defensive linemen Elvin Bethea and Curley Culp and outside linebacker Robert Brazile.
You could make a case for a number of Oilers/Titans in terms of Hall of Fame consideration. Running back Eddie George is certainly worth mentioning, as are wide receivers Charlie Hennigan and electrifying Ernest Givins. But the nod here goes to five-time Pro Bowl and 1992 All-Pro defensive lineman Ray Childress. The third overall pick in the 1985 NFL Draft played and started 160 games for the Oilers, racking up 75.5 sacks and 19 fumble recoveries in 11 seasons with the organization. He would spend his final NFL season in Dallas (playing in only 3 games) but was a huge part of those Houston teams that made seven straight playoff appearances from 1987-93.