Each NFL team’s biggest Hall of Fame omission
The Pro Football Hall of Fame is closing in on 400 members but there are still plenty of deserving players who haven't yet made it. Here is the biggest omission for every team.
Washington Commanders: T Joe Jacoby
In many ways, it was the then-Washington Redskins of the 1980s and early ‘90s that put NFL offensive lines on the map. Sure, there were other clubs that featured great five-man fronts. The Silver and Black of the Oakland Raiders once employed the Pro Football Hall of Fame trio of tackle Art Shell, guard Gene Upshaw and center Jim Otto.
But it was Washington — under the command of head coach Joe Gibbs and offensive line tutor Joe Bugel — that made four Super Bowl appearances in a 10-year span from 1982-91. The group that spearheaded that success was “The Hogs.” The membership would change slightly over that decade or so but the nom de guerre is part of NFL lore.
Guard Russ Grimm is a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, enshrined in 2010. Many feel that tackle Joe Jacoby alongside him in Canton, Ohio. The massive 6-foot-7, 305-pound blocker has been on the doorstep of this honor for the last few years and was one of the 12 Seniors Committee Semifinalists for the Class of 2024. The four-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro entered the league as an undrafted free agent and was a member of all four of Gibbs’ Super Bowl squads.
Jacoby played in 170 regular-season games in 13 seasons with the Redskins. He was versatile enough to line up both outside and inside but mainly could be found at left tackle. It seems somewhat logical that he will one day join Grimm, the rest of his successful teammates, as well as his head coach in Canton.