Each NFL team’s biggest Hall of Fame omission
The Pro Football Hall of Fame is closing in on 400 members but there are still plenty of deserving players who haven't yet made it. Here is the biggest omission for every team.
Buffalo Bills: WR/ST Steve Tasker
Somewhat recently, the Pro Football Hall of Fame has begun to expand its horizons per se. There are now two pure placekickers enshrined in Jan Stenerud and Morten Andersen. In 2014, the first pure punter to be ever inducted into the Hall was long-overdue Ray Guy, who spent 14 seasons and was part of three Super Bowl championship teams with the Oakland/Los Angeles Raiders.
So perhaps it is time to put a performer known specifically for a special teams’ prowess? Steve Tasker was a member of those great Buffalo Bills teams in the late 1980s and early ‘90s and made a name for himself not only returning kicks but on the coverage teams as well. Originally a ninth-round draft choice of the Houston Oilers in 1985, he made his bones on that somewhat unappreciated third aspect of the game and earned seven Pro Bowl invitations for his work here.
It’s safe to say that Tasker, a semifinalist nine times, the last time in 2021, would be an extremely interesting selection. So would kick returner extraordinaire Devin Hester, who was a Hall of Fame finalist in both 2022 and 2023. It’s safe to say that both of these standout performers made their presence felt in one of the more underappreciated aspects of the game of football.