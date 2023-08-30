Each NFL team’s biggest Hall of Fame omission
The Pro Football Hall of Fame is closing in on 400 members but there are still plenty of deserving players who haven't yet made it. Here is the biggest omission for every team.
Cincinnati Bengals: QB Ken Anderson
Despite the fact that the franchise has still not hoisted a Super Bowl trophy, these are good times for the Cincinnati Bengals. The club has won the AFC North each of the past two seasons, the first time in franchise history that the Bengals have captured back-to-back division titles. Quarterback Joe Burrow is one of the premier players at his position and the club is loaded with young talent. In 2021, they fell to the Rams, 23-20, in Super Bowl LVI.
There are just two primary players representing this franchise in Canton, Ohio. Cornerback Ken Riley was just enshrined this summer and joins tackle Anthony Munoz as Pro Football Hall of Famers. There are certainly some other worthy candidates such as tackle Willie Anderson and defensive back Lemar Parrish.
The name that is brought up the most is quarterback Ken Anderson, one of the 12 semifinalists by the Seniors Committee for the Class of 2024.
The 16-year signal-caller spent his entire career with the Bengals. He was a four-time Pro Bowler and led the NFL in passer rating four times. Anderson was the league’s MVP and Offensive Player of the Year in 1981 when he guided the franchise to its first Super Bowl appearance. The accurate passer threw for 32,838 yards and 197 scores.