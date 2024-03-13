Eagles bring back controversial defender who helped them get to Super Bowl
The Philadelphia Eagles are bringing back safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson.
By Lior Lampert
The Philadelphia Eagles have a clear need to address their secondary this offseason. Their latest decision to bring back controversial safety, Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, who helped them reach the Super Bowl in 2022, suggests they’re aware of the issue and serious about fixing it.
Gardner-Johnson and the Eagles agreed on a three-year contract worth “up to” $33 million, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.
Eagles bring back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson
After one season with the Detroit Lions, which he missed most of while dealing with a torn pectoral injury he suffered in their Week 2 contest versus the Seattle Seahawks, Gardner-Johnson is returning to Philly in hopes of finishing what he and the Eagles started in 2022.
A playmaker on the back end of the defensive unit, Gardner-Johnson led the NFL with six interceptions in his lone season with Philadelphia, serving as an integral part of the team’s run to an NFC title.
Entering his age-26 campaign, Gardner-Johnson will instantly slot into a starting role after the Eagles decision to release veteran safety Kevin Byard this offseason created an opening opposite Reed Blankenship.
Philadelphia ranked 31st in the league in passing touchdowns allowed (2.1) and 30th in passing yards allowed per game (255.7) in 2023, illustrating the secondary woes that plagued them throughout the season and ultimately played a pivotal role in their late-season meltdown and elimination from the playoffs.
While he should certainly help the Eagles improve against defending the pass, Gardner-Johnson will not single-handedly solve what was the Achilles heel of their defense last season. But if he can recreate the magic from 2022 and be a ballhawk, it will go a long way towards solving some of their problems.
It wouldn’t be shocking to see Philadelphia continue revamping their secondary via free agency or the draft, but the signing of Gardner-Johnson is a step in the right direction.