Eagles cut 51-year-old: How in the world did this happen?
Following a brief period in the NFL, former offensive tackle Bernard Williams believed his days on the field were over. However, it has recently come to light that he has actually never left.
Each day, the NFL transaction wire buzzes with updates on player signings, releases, roster placements and injury list assignments. While some of these moves capture significant attention, others barely make a blip on the radar. However, recently, a particular transaction stood out for the most curious of reasons.
It was announced that the Philadelphia Eagles cut offensive tackle Bernard Williams, who is 51 years old and hasn’t played a game in the NFL since the 1994 season, marking 29 seasons now.
Williams' reaction to getting cut and history in NFL
Drafted in the first round by the Eagles in 1994, Williams exhibited promise in his rookie year, however, a suspension preceding the 1995 season due to a positive marijuana test altered his trajectory. Failing subsequent tests while suspended, he remained ineligible for reinstatement.
Despite this setback, Williams continued his football career, venturing through the XFL, Canadian Football League, and Arena Football. Despite assumptions that his association with the NFL had long ceased, he persevered in other leagues.
Williams recently revealed, 'I was actually at work when a kid I coached in high school, Ventell Boulware—a scout for the Packers—called and asked when was the last time I did anything with the NFL. I told him I had just applied for some benefits recently, and he said, "Well, your name just came across the [transaction] wire." I'm like, "For what?" And he was like, "The Eagles released you." I had some kind of idea, but they never released me. And I always wondered what happened with that,' as per InsideTheBirds’ Andrew DiCecco.
How did the Eagles overlook him?
Williams discovered he was still officially associated with the Eagles through an old connection. Williams was, obviously, not on the team's active roster, but since he had never come back to the NFL following his suspension and later ineligibility, the Eagles could hold onto his rights in perpetuity with no salary cap hit. If he were ever eligible and marketable in the NFL, the Eagles could have staked their claim to his rights by re-signing him or trading him to an interested team.
Since there was no such situation, it's likely a case where he simply went untouched on the books because he wasn't drawing a salary or generating a cap hit, so there was simply no real upside to removing him.
While his playing career may have been brief, his technical tenure with the Eagles stands as one of the longest in the realm of sports.
In 2015, following heart surgery, Williams quit smoking. By 2023, Williams was actively pursuing a psychology degree while juggling roles as an Amazon driver, volunteering for firefighting, and engaging in the restoration of vintage automobiles, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.
Regardless of what happened in his career, he still claims to be an Eagles fan and has been enjoying their success, but he was unaware he was still part of the Eagles’ organization until this week.