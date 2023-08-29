Eagles roster cut sounds the Jonathan Taylor trade signals up again
The Eagles just made a roster cut that could foretell a future acquisition at the running back position. Goodbye Sermon, hello Taylor?
By Kristen Wong
On Tuesday, the Philadelphia Eagles announced they were releasing third-year running back Trey Sermon in a move that could make space for a certain highly rumored trade target.
Sermon suffered an injury in the Eagles' final preseason game against the Colts and was waived with an injury designation. Prior to today's deadline, Eagles fans likely already knew Sermon was going to end up on the cutting block based on how much playing time Sermon got in that last preseason game; Sermon received a lion's share of offensive snaps while four other Eagles backs rested on the bench.
Heading into 2023, the Eagles will carry a talented running back room with D'Andre Swift, Rashaad Penny, Boston Scott, and Kenneth Gainwell. No surprises there.
What could be an electrifying shock, though, would be to see Howie Roseman strike a last-minute deal for publicly disgruntled running back Jonathan Taylor before the start of the 2023 season.
Are Eagles clearing space on the roster for Jonathan Taylor?
Heading into 2023, the Eagles' running back corps looks great as is. Just because Sermon got released doesn't mean the Eagles are looking to add Colts' Jonathan Taylor to the mix. Even though rumors of Taylor's potentially imminent trade are heating up right now, Taylor just landed on the PUP list and will miss at least four games. That could deter any suitors -- the Eagles included -- from giving up significant draft capital for him.
Sermon, a former 49ers third-rounder, was never going to see much of the field and could land back on Philly's practice squad -- where he spent most of the 2022 season -- if he goes unclaimed on waivers by Wednesday afternoon.
In 2022, the Eagles' ground game was spearheaded by Miles Sanders, who went for 1,269 rushing yards. Swift will likely absorb most of Sanders' snaps, but the Eagles may consider adopting more of a running back-by-committee approach to lessen Swift's workload (the ex-Lions back was plagued by injuries this past season).
Expect a barrage of rumors connecting Taylor to the Eagles from now until the start of the season -- just don't believe all of them.