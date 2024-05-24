Darius Slay defends Vic Fangio after Dolphins DB bashes ex-DC
By Kinnu Singh
The Miami Dolphins agreed to mutually part ways with defensive coordinator Vic Fangio after a volatile 2023 campaign. Fangio lasted just one season in South Beach, and Miami's players didn't seem to upset about his departure.
Miami's players didn't seem too upset about the departure from Fangio. Dolphins safety Jevon Holland, in particular, seemed happy that his defensive coordinator would not be returning next season. Shortly after the news of Fangio's exit was announced, Holland posted a video of him kicking rocks, while his father chimed in to say the move would be an upgrade. Cornerback Cam Smith also posted an unlocked emoji.
Holland told reporters on Tuesday that new defensive coordinator that new defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver had an approach that was "a complete 180" from Fangio.
"The fact that he's a good person makes a difference," Holland said.
Eagles players defend DC Vic Fangio after criticisms from Dolphins
Fangio was hired as the new defensive coordinator for the Philadelphia Eagles this offseason, and it didn't take long for his players to come to his defense. Eagles cornerback Darius Slay discussed the Dolphins' criticism of the 65-year-old coordinator during the team's organized training activities on Wednesday.
"He's come in here with great energy," Slay said, h/t ProFootballTalk. "He's a guy who has been in a room with a lot of great vets. Not one time since I've been here as an Eagle somebody had something bad or negative to say about a DC because we know we have to go hard for him because we want to win. I don't know what happened over there [in Miami] and I've heard nothing but great things about [him]. I used to watch Aqib Talib and those guys, corners who played under his system and they've always talked highly on him."
Second-year defensive tackle Jalen Carter also praised Fangio.
"I love Vic," Carter said, h/t . "Old-school, man. He's fun to talk to. A good coach. ... I'm all about old-school football. If you know Apopka High School, where I'm from, the city of Apopka, our coach was old school with everything that we did. Running stadiums and stuff like that."
Fangio's defensive scheme has become a prominent fixture in defending offenses that deploy high-flying aerial attacks, much like the Kansas City Chiefs did in the earlier years of their dynasty. The 65-year-old deploys a two-high safety shell with light boxes. Fangio doesn't blitz frequently, but his scheme is known for its ability to disguise coverages and pressures. The defense relies on playmakers on the defense — particularly at safety — to make plays in the passing game while providing run support in the box. Fangio has frequently used a "Big Nickel" defensive personnel that uses three safeties on the field.
“There were quite a few [Dolphins] players on the team that didn’t necessarily get along with Fangio,” NFL agent Drew Rosenhaus said in January, h/t Bleeding Green Nation. "And so, it wasn’t a great relationship with many of the players. There were some guys that loved him, but there was quiet a few that didn’t. It definitely wasn’t a unanimous, positive relationship."
Miami's defense was plagued with injuries last year, and Fangio should have more to work with in Philadelphia this season. Still, the Eagles defense needs work after ranking No. 26 in yards allowed and No. 30 in points allowed last season.