Eagles have the one elite wide receiver who is not jealous of Justin Jefferson
By John Buhler
With Justin Jefferson resetting the wide receiver market with his record-setting contract with the Minnesota Vikings, DeVonta Smith seems to be content playing for the Philadelphia Eagles. Jefferson will be making $35 million annually over the next four seasons on his four-year deal worth $140 million. The next guy up to get paid is CeeDee Lamb of the Dallas Cowboys.
Entering his fourth season out of Alabama, Smith seems to see the bigger picture in all this. He went out a champion playing for Nick Saban in Tuscaloosa, becoming the school's third Heisman Trophy winner and the first wide receiver to earn college football's highest honor since Tim Brown did it at Notre Dame way back in 1987. Yes, Smith is that special of a player, one who sees the bigger picture.
It is for that reason, and so many more, why the Eagles struck gold with Smith. He may be small in stature, but you can never measure the amount of fight in the dog, no matter how big the dog is. Smith is the rare mega-talent at wide receiver, but tends to be rather egoless in his craft. As long as he produces, he will always have a home in the City of Brotherly Love. Simply, they loving having him, and they rewarded him with a three-year, $75 million contract extension this offseason.
Smith said it perfectly when it comes to measuring the bank accounts of others in his profession.
"You can't count the pockets of others. This is where I wanted to be."
DeVonta Smith is not worried about how much others are getting paid
Through his first three seasons in the league, Smith has been a 1,000-yard receiver who doesn't miss games and hauls in about six touchdowns annually. Yes, the Eagles can work with that. Although they do have a pair of No. 1 wide receivers, general manager Howie Roseman found a way to make it work for both Smith, as well as A.J. Brown, financially.
In addition to signing Smith to his three-year, $75 million extension, the Eagles also made Brown the highest-paid wide receiver, inking him to a three-year, $96 million extension. That feat was short-lived after the Jefferson deal.
The Eagles should be thanking their lucky stars that they have a star with this kind of mental makeup, and paid him before he hit the open market. If the Eagles hadn't, they faced the risk of losing him in free agency.
But, based on Smith's comments, he wanted to remain in Philadelphia and ensured he'd stay there through the 2029 season. With that, it's onto their goal of winning a Super Bowl while the dominant wide receiver duo are under contract.