Eagles have exciting plan to unleash promising young rookie in training camp debut
By Lior Lampert
The Philadelphia Eagles are big believers in rookie defensive back Cooper DeJean. The significant assets they traded to move up and select him in the second round of this year's NFL Draft demonstrates their faith.
DeJean was a projected Day 1 pick heading into the draft. However, recovering from a fibular fracture during the evaluation process caused the former Iowa standout's stock to take a hit. Moreover, his positional uncertainty at the pro level reportedly factored into his slide.
Nonetheless, the Eagles' valuation of DeJean was enough to overcome the scouting concerns. Instead, the organization evidently views the speculation surrounding whether the 21-year-old will be a safety or cornerback as positive.
Philly has major plans to use DeJean's versatility to their advantage. He's been on the non-football injury list due to a hamstring injury since late July, so he's yet to suit up for Eagles training camp. But whenever he returns to the field, he'll have a fascinating role that should maximize his talents.
Per Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia, DeJean has been "trying to learn" three positions while sidelined: Nickel, corner and safety.
DeJean is unsure when he'll rejoin the Eagles in team drills, Zangaro notes. Regardless, the unanimous 2023 Consensus All-American has been taking "mental reps" from the trio of previously mentioned roles.
In his last two seasons at Iowa, DeJean mostly played outside corner. His incredible blend of size (6-1, 205 pounds) and high-end athleticism allow him to thrive in coverage. But he has spectacular playmaking ability and tackling skills, which makes him a valuable chess piece the Eagles can move around the secondary.
Despite being limited to 10 games in his final collegiate campaign in 2023, DeJean was impressive. He logged 41 total tackles (two for loss), two interceptions and five pass deflections. His three pick-sixes the year prior were tied for first in the nation.
The Eagles intend to deploy DeJean like the Swiss Army Knife, which will be fun to see. He has the skill set to prosper in all the various functions he can serve.