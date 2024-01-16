Eagles fan takes Nick Sirianni hate to unhealthy levels after playoff loss to Bucs
Philadelphia Eagles fans booed Nick Sirianni and more after their playoff loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
By Mark Powell
Philadelphia Eagles fans want Nick Sirianni fired. I don't think that's up for debate at this point. Sirianni's Eagles collapsed at the end of the season, and lost their lone postseason game by a wide margin to a team they should have beaten. Considering the litany of capable head coaches available -- including Mike Vrabel, Jim Harbaugh and Bill Belichick -- Sirianni is squarely on the hot seat.
Following Philadelphia's loss in Tampa Bay, an Eagles fan who made the trip tried to gift Sirianni a post-loss treat as he walked off the field.
Nick Sirianni wasn't thinking about his future after Eagles loss
Following the loss, Sirianni's postgame presser followed a consistent theme: He's not thinking about his future, at least not yet.
"I'm not thinking about that," Sirianni said. "I'm thinking about the guys. Again, there's a lot of guys in that locker room, all the guys in that locker room, every single one of them that put their heart and soul into this. I'm not worried about me."
It would be unfair of any media member to consider that a slight or workaround answer. Sirianni literally just lost, and his season is over. The Eagles front office has a lot of work to do, starting with their head coach.
"Again, like I said, I'm not there yet," Sirianni told reporters when asked about his end-of-season meeting with Jeffrey Lurie. "I don't know exactly quite yet, wasn't expecting it to end tonight. It did. I'll put together a schedule here on the plane ride home and then tomorrow."
Eventually Sirianni will know more, and it may not be good news. Sirianni lost his locker room, including veteran wide receiver AJ Brown, who stopped speaking with the media at times this season and was visibly upset on the sidelines.
In the end, Lurie will either have to reassemble this roster with players who buy into Sirianni's system, or get rid of the system altogether.