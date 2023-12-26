Did the Eagles get away with pass interference on potential Giants game-tying drive?
The Philadelphia Eagles may have gotten away with pass interference on what would have been a gem-tying drive with the Giants.
By Mark Powell
The Philadelphia Eagles had a close call with the New York Giants, a game they should have won relatively easily. Yet, Philly won by just eight points, with the Giants having several shots at the end zone near the end of regulation.
Philadelphia has struggled of late, having lost their last three games entering Monday's matchup against the lowly Giants. Philly lost to the Cowboys, 49ers and Seahawks -- all potential NFC Playoff teams -- in the last three weeks. A matchup against the Giants was meant to turn the Eagles recent losing streak around.
Philadelphia defensive back Bradley Roby appeared to get away with pass interference down the stretch. Roby tugged at the jersey of a Giants receiver, and Wan'Dale Robinson was unable to draw the penalty.
Had that penalty been called, the Giants would have been gifted an opportunity close to the Eagles end zone. Instead, New York was forced to go near half the length of the field with Tyrod Taylor at quarterback.
Philadelphia Eagles still have plenty to prove down the stretch
The Giants, having lost the previous week to the New Orleans Saints as well, shouldn't have been much of a threat to the division-leading Eagles. A loss to New York would have severely limited Philly's chances at winning the NFC East. The second-place Dallas Cowboys are just a game back, and the Eagles will win the division if they can win out. If not, they open the door for Dallas.
Yes, the Giants always faced an uphill battle to defeat the Eagles on Christmas, but doing so without the benefit of fair calls from the officiating crew is not fair in the slightest.
The hand-on-jersey contact could have been called holding, at the very least. At worst, the Eagles should have been called for pass interference given the infraction occurred so far downfield.