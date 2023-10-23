Eagles' huge SNF win came with one potentially season-destroying caveat
The Eagles came away with a statement win against the Dolphins in Week 7. But at what cost?
By Kristen Wong
Jalen Hurts and the Eagles defeated the Miami Dolphins 31-17 in a Week 7 Sunday night thriller, but the Birds may not have escaped totally unscathed.
Discerning viewers noticed that Hurts was wearing a knee brace on his left leg in the second half and was slow to come out of the tunnel after halftime. Backup quarterback Marcus Mariota was spotted warming up on the sidelines at the time, suggesting that a change under center could be underway.
However, Hurts ended up playing the entire second half with no issues.
After the game, Hurts told reporters "I'll be fine" when asked about his brace; an ESPN source believes he may have suffered a knee injury.
Teammates A.J. Brown and Lane Johnson declined to get into specifics about Hurts' health but noted how "tough" Hurts was and how he "never really shows [pain]."
Jalen Hurts injury update: Eagles QB wore brace in second half of Dolphins game
Hurts threw for 279 yards and recorded two touchdowns and a pair of turnovers: one pick-six and one lost fumble.
Despite Hurts struggling to play a clean game, the Eagles managed to down the AFC East offensive juggernauts by two scores. Hurts' go-ahead touchdown pass to A.J. Brown proved a turning point in the game, and he also made some nice plays with his legs and completed a few infamous quarterback sneaks.
If Hurts did sustain a slight injury, it most likely came on one of his rushes or scrambles, though it's hard to pinpoint the exact play in which Hurts may have gotten hurt.
Hurts didn't comment on any potential injury, nor did coach Nick Sirianni or his teammates. It could be nothing. It could also be something worth keeping an eye on this week.