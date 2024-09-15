Eagles offense gets last news they need to keep hot start going
It was a back-and-forth affair between the Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers in Week 1 at São Paulo, Brazil. When it was all said and done, running back Saquon Barkley (3) and wide receiver A.J. Brown (1) combined for all four of the Birds’ touchdowns in a 34-29 triumph.
The latter totaled five catches for 119 yards, including a 67-yard score. However, will the star wideout be available for Monday night’s clash with the visiting Falcons?
The latest update from the weekend doesn't necessarily suggest positive inclinations on that front.
A.J. Brown potentially unavailable for Eagles in Week 2 with hamstring injury
Just how productive has the former Tennessee Titans’ Pro Bowler been for Nick Sirianni’s club? He has played in all 35 regular-season games since being obtained in a trade in 2022. He’s amassed a combined 199 receptions for 3,071 yards (15.4 average) and 19 touchdowns. He’s totaled at least 100 receiving yards in 13 of those games and scored at least one TD in 14 of those contests. Brown totaled a combined 13 grabs for 146 yards and one score during Philadelphia’s 2022 postseason run.
The Eagles reached the playoffs in 2023, but there was no postseason appearance for Brown. He missed that contest with a knee injury suffered the previous week in a loss to the Giants. On Friday, Sirianni’s team got some potential bad news.
If Brown does miss Monday night’s game, it is safe to say that the Birds still have their share of offensive weapons.
Barkley’s three-touchdown performance vs. Green Bay saw him total 132 yards from scrimmage on 26 touchdowns. Devonta Smith led all Philadelphia pass-catchers in the win with seven receptions. Tight end Dallas Goedert added four grabs for 31 yards. The Eagles do need quarterback Jalen Hurts to be a little more careful with the football. He threw two picks and lost one of his two fumbles in the victory.
The good news for Brown and his team is that with a Monday night contest, he and the Eagles get an extra day to prepare and heal.