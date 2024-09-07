Eagles, Jalen Hurts already look like they're in big trouble without Jason Kelce
The Philadelphia Eagles enjoyed rare stability on the offensive line for 13 years. That's because they had Jason Kelce anchoring the line at center.
Now they don't, and his absence couldn't be more obvious.
The Eagles' offense had a disastrous start in the season opener against the Packers. The first drive ended when Jalen Hurts threw an awful interception. The second drive ended when new center Cam Jurgens botched a snap.
Both miscues had Eagles fans hoping Kelce might be willing to pull a Tom Brady and unretire.
It's still early in the season. Some growing pains are to be expected.
Having said that, it's concerning just how clearly the early issues were tied to the offensive line and the center position specifically.
Jason Kelce's absence had the Eagles offense looking catastrophic
Hurts' interception was a terrible decision but he was rushed into that throw as the pocket collapsed around him. Maybe that still happens with Kelce there, but the former center's organization and recognition was half of his value.
The jury is still out on Hurts in general, but it was easier to buy into his potential with Kelce calling the shots in front of him.
And, of course, the botched snap is a direct center issue. Jurgens could argue, "it happens." It's just hard to fully trust that when he's so new to the job.
Worst of all, it wasn't just the turnovers.
The strength of the offensive line provided a stable platform on which the Eagles' offense was built. Without Kelce, that strength now looks like a liability. If they don't improve quickly, the 2024 season could go even further downhill than the 2023 campaign.
On the plus side, the Eagles got away with two early turnovers because their defense stepped up. The defense came through and limited the Packers to two field goals on drives beginning in the red zone.
Gifting six points to the opposition is still bad, but it could have been much, much worse for the Eagles.