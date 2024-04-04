Eagles make Jordan Mailata one of the NFL’s highest-paid OTs: Contract details and grade
The Philadelphia Eagles made sure left tackle Jordan Mailata will remain with the team for the foreseeable future, making him one of the highest-paid offensive linemen in the NFL with his new contract extension.
By Lior Lampert
The Philadelphia Eagles and sturdy left tackle Jordan Mailata have come to terms on a three-year contract extension that makes him one of the highest-paid offensive tackles in the NFL and solidifies his position on the roster through the 2028 season.
Mailata’s deal is worth $66 million, including $48 million in guaranteed money and a $20 million signing bonus, per ESPN Senior NFL insider Adam Schefter.
Schefter points out that the $22 million yearly salary makes him the fourth richest offensive blind spot protector in football by AAV, trailing only Trent Williams, Andrew Thomas, and Laremy Tunsil.
That is a hefty financial commitment to make to the 2018 seventh-round pick, who had two more years remaining on the four-year, $64 million deal he signed in 2021 after beating out 2019 first-round pick Andre Dillard for the starting left tackle gig.
But was it worth it?
Mailata has played at a high level since becoming the starter, earning a top-four overall PFF grade amongst offensive tackles in two of the past three seasons, and has thrived as both a pass and run blocker. Philly shores up the left side of their offensive line for the foreseeable future by ensuring he and left guard Landon Dickerson are under contract for the next five seasons, which is music to the ears of franchise quarterback Jalen Hurts, who also is signed through 2028.
The offensive line has been the calling card for the Eagles in recent years, which has been a crucial factor in their success. Albeit they will be without legendary center Jason Kelce moving forward following his retirement, making the signing of Mailata even more integral.
Entering his age-27 campaign and the prime of his career, Mailata will continue protecting the blindside of Hurts for years to come, making him worth every penny (especially with the salary cap rising each year). The Eagles don’t need to think twice about this move – it was a no-brainer.