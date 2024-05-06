Eagles know there's risk in Saquon Barkley contract, but he's worth it
By Lior Lampert
Sometimes, you must risk it for the biscuit, and Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman knows that being successful in the NFL can sometimes involve taking a gamble.
That is why Roseman, often regarded as the premier front-office executive in the league for his forward-thinking approach while also continuously fielding one of the most competitive rosters in the league, was willing to make a hefty financial investment in Pro Bowl running back Saquon Barkley.
Spending big money on the running back position is considered an afterthought in today's NFL. So, it is eye-opening that such a bright-minded individual like Roseman signed Barkley to a three-year, $37.5 million contract this offseason, making him the fourth highest-paid player at his position by average annual value (AAV).
Adam Schein of Mad Dog Sports Radio asked Roseman about the decision to sign Barkley during a recent interview, where the Eagles general manager acknowledged he is fully aware of the dangers involved in committing so much money to a running back while explaining what ultimately led him and Philadelphia's front office to conclude the reward outweighed the risk.
"From our perspective, you get to a situation where you kind of try to find, is something being undervalued?" Roseman told Schein. "Is there a way to zig when everyone's zagging?"
Roseman is taking a think-outside-the-box approach with Barkley as he looks to find "difference-making players and people," adding that he feels the team had an opportunity to do so by bringing in the 2018 AP Offensive Rookie of the Year and former divisional foe.
"There's risk in every decision you make, but we don't think there's any risk on the talent," Roseman said. "We don't think there's any risk on the person," he declared.
Generally speaking, Roseman is not wrong. There is always the threat of a decision backfiring. However, he is betting on Barkley's ability and likeness to justify the controversial decision of devoting significant financial resources to a position many believe can be addressed on a much more cost-friendly scale.
Entering his age-27 season, Barkley is coming off an injury-marred campaign where he still managed to produce 1,242 scrimmage yards and 10 touchdowns despite being limited to 14 games because of a Grade 2 ankle sprain that hampered him throughout the year.
If Barkley can help the Eagles avoid a disappointing finish similar to last season, the narrative surrounding his price tag can change quickly.