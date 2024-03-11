Eagles committed to protecting Jalen Hurts: Grading the record-breaking contract
The Philadelphia Eagles signed Landon Dickerson to a record-breaking contract.
By Mark Powell
The Philadelphia Eagles have signed two-time Pro Bowl guard Landon Dickerson to a four-year contract extension, thus committing to protecting Jalen Hurts for the long haul. The Eagles are coming off a disappointing season in which they lost in the Wild Card round of the NFC Playoffs to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Dickerson wants nothing more to remain in Philadelphia long term, and his latest contract can allow him to do so comfortably.
"I honestly could not imagine a better place to be," Dickerson told Jason Kelce on the New Heights podcast this past summer. "This city puts their heart and soul into everything that we do, especially the Eagles. I could think of 31 worst places to be."
While still just 25 years old, Dickerson has already emerged as one of the best players at his position, which explains why the Eagles felt comfortable giving him such a loaded long-term contract.
Landon Dickerson contract details, Eagles grade
A complicated offseason for the Eagles begins with a bang, as they've given Dickerson a record long-term deal. While many in the Philly locker room weren't happy about how last season ended, Dickerson is committed to the future with this bunch.
"It's just coming in and working every day, taking the coaching and criticism, working on things I'm not doing well, and continually trying to get better," Dickerson said. "We're all trying to help each other and all play to an extremely high standard."
Dickerson has agreed to a deal worth $84 million over the next four years. Per Ian Rapoport, he will get $50 million total guaranteed and a $20 million signing bonus. In the process, Dickerson has become the highest-paid guard in NFL history.
Philadelphia has redefined protecting Hurts at all cost, as the Eagles franchise quarterback will determine exactly how high Nick Sirianni and Co. can fly in the next few seasons.