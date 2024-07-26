Another Eagles legend gives fans cause for concern about roster's future
By Lior Lampert
Slowly but surely, the Philadelphia Eagles are losing franchise icons to retirement.
This offseason, the Eagles saw legendary players like offensive lineman Jason Kelce and defensive tackle Fletcher Cox hang up the cleats. Now, veteran defensive end Brandon Graham appears next in line to ride into the sunset with his former longtime teammates.
On Wednesday, when the Eagles kicked off their 2024 training camp, Graham declared this upcoming season would be the last of his playing days:
"Last first day as a player," Graham told reporters via Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk.
Nonetheless, Graham voiced a desire to remain part of the Eagles in the next chapter of his journey.
"I don’t know what the future holds with the organization,” Graham said. “It’s my last year, so just trying to soak it all in [and] enjoy every day.”
Since being selected by the Eagles in the first round of the 2010 NFL Draft, Graham has been a core member of the defensive unit. His leadership and on-field success have propelled him to become revered as Philly royalty. So, it's hard to envision the team not fulfilling his wish to some degree.
Graham is entering Year 15 of his illustrious NFL career, though it will be the final. With an All-Pro Second Team nod, Pro Bowl appearance and Super Bowl ring on his résumé, he has nothing left to prove. He deserves a proper send-off and farewell tour for his efforts and will assuredly get it.
At 36, Graham is still a productive pass-rusher for the Eagles. Despite seeing a considerable decline in playing time throughout the twilight years, he makes his time on the field count. But as he alludes to, there is a lot of uncertainty about Philly's long-term roster outlook.
Seeing three organizational pillars like Kelce, Cox and eventually Graham walk away from the game will present a unique challenge for the Eagles. The question is: How will lead executive Howie Roseman respond?
Roseman has gotten accustomed to the renowned trio being a part of Philly's plans -- it gave him three fewer things to worry about annually. Regardless, Graham's departure will mark the end of one era for the Eagles and the beginning of another.