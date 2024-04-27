Eagles to make incredible gesture to scouts during Day 3 of NFL Draft
Look at Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman firing up his scouting department.
By John Buhler
Few teams draft better year over year than the Philadelphia Eagles. While the head coaches and quarterbacks have changed, the organization remains an incredibly well-run one due in large part to ownership and general manager Howie Roseman. I can remember a time when Chip Kelly threw Roseman's notes in the trash. He would rather measure hydration levels than be a good head coach.
With only one day left in the 2024 NFL Draft, word on the street is that Roseman plans to have a meeting with his entire scouting department about the day ahead. Owner Jeffrey Lurie and head coach Nick Sirianni will be at this meeting, but it is all about firing up the scouting department to go build a championship roster with the team's seven day-three draft picks. This is what they planned for.
Here is a synopsis of what Roseman plans to tell the Eagles' scouting department ahead of day three, via Zach Berman of PHLY.
"You work your ass off all year. Tell us right now who you think you want to put your name on again. Obviously, you scouted these guys, but right now we got these picks. Tell us, speak about them."
For those who aspire to do what Roseman has done for decades, what a way to get yourself fired up!
Half the league is undrafted, so you can never put a price on trying to nail every single draft pick.
Howie Roseman inspires scouting department with impassioned speech
While this fiery speech of sorts may put even more pressure on the Eagles' front office in the latter part of this weekend's draft, this seems to come with the territory in Philadelphia. If you want to work for the Eagles and be under Roseman in the organizational hierarchy, this is what you signed up for. Few franchises have been as consistently strong over the last handful of decades than the Eagles.
While Roseman may low-key hate that he loves to draft Georgia players, being a Florida grad and all, he does what is necessary to help his team sustain excellence in a league driven by parity. Although there are other great teams in the NFC such as Detroit and San Francisco, who is beating Philadelphia in the division next year? Dallas maybe, but New York and Washington are rebuilding. It will take time.
Overall, this is the latest example of how some teams are actually competing for championships every season, whereas others are merely hoping that is the case. It doesn't really matter if none of the seven picks the Eagles have this year pan out. The NFL Draft is a total crapshoot. What matters is the attempt. I am always a process over results guy. If the process is sound, then the results will follow.
This is the type of infectious energy you hope is coursing throughout your organization, top on down.