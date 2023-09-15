Eagles needed just two games to win yet another shrewd offseason trade
Eagles running back D'Andre Swift has already turned into one of the team's most valuable assets at the start of the 2023 season.
By Kristen Wong
Swifties, unite! The D'Andre Swifties, that is.
Philadelphia Eagles running back D'Andre Swift had himself a night to remember in his home debut against the Minnesota Vikings.
With Kenneth Gainwell out due to a rib injury, Swift rather... swiftly turned into the Eagles' lead back in Week 2's 34-28 win. The former Lions ball carrier finished with 28 carries for 175 yards and one touchdown along with three catches for six yards.
As for the rest of the running back room, Boston Scott received five carries and Rashaad Penny only received three.
Somewhere up in the stands at Lincoln Financial Field, Howie Roseman is leaning back in his chair with his hands folded behind his head looking down at the superteam he's created. Roseman and the Eagles traded essentially a fourth-round pick in 2025 to the Lions for Swift this past offseason. Short of re-signing key players (Kelce, Slay, Bradberry) and drafting the top Dawgs in April, the Swift trade could be considered one of the team's most clever offseason moves -- and it's only Week 2 of the regular season.
Swift was plagued by injuries throughout the 2022 campaign in Detroit but appears to have fully recovered, showing off his tremendous burst and fierce tackle-breaking abilities against a Vikings defense that was still a work in progress.
In his final year with the Lions, Swift stirred up fan controversy over his limited playing time as many believed he should have been the team's clear No. 1 back over Jamaal Williams.
The same narrative followed Swift to Philly where he found himself in a more competitive backfield vying for snaps against three other talented rushers in an offense already powered by Jalen Hurts' legs. (If Swift had a Penny for every Eagles' quarterback sneak...)
Swift's workload against the Vikings was a night-and-day comparison to his workload from Week 1, when he got two measly touches the whole game. In the 25-20 win over the Patriots, Gainwell broke out as the frontrunner in the Eagles' running-back-by-committee with 14 carries for 54 yards and four catches for 20 yards.
When Gainwell returns to the field, how will the running back snaps be distributed? Nick Sirianni didn't shed much light on Swift's expected usage in a presser after Week 1. He said of Swift: "He’ll be in that role sometimes where he carries the load for the game, and he’ll be in the role sometimes like he was in [the Pats] game."
After Thursday night, every Eagles fan may be thinking the same thing: More Swift, please.