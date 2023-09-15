Eagles offensive coordinator 2023: Who replaced Shane Steichen?
After Shane Steichen earned himself a head coaching role, the Eagles were forced to backfill their offensive coordinator role.
By Josh Wilson
The Philadelphia Eagles, led by Jalen Hurts, put on a masterful offensive campaign in 2022. With 29.1 points per game, the Eagles were second in scoring to just the Kansas City Chiefs, who of course wound up beating the Eagles in the Super Bowl in February.
What happened to Eagles offensive coordinator from 2022?
Their high-powered offense proved Shane Steichen's abilities as a coaching force in the NFL, and it earned him coaching interviews this offseason. Among the several available jobs, Steichen wound up landing the head coaching role with the Indianapolis Colts.
So, with Steichen out, who took over as offensive coordinator?
Eagles new offensive coordinator in 2023
Brian Johnson is the Eagles new offensive coordinator and is calling plays at the professional level for the first time. Johnson was an internal hire who already had rapport with Jalen Hurts as the quarterbacks coach and familiarity with the existing offensive structure. It was a promotion that made sense for both continuity and qualification purposes.
Johnson was the Florida Gators offensive coordinator from 2018-20 before joining the Eagles. He also called plays at Houston and Utah.
He also knows the quarterback role well, standing as the winningest QB in Utah history.
Alex Tanney took over QB coach duties for Johnson.
Alongside Johnson, Sean Desai is new on the defensive side as the coordinator for the other side of the ball, with a completely new look for the core pieces of Nick Sirriani's coaching staff. Jonathan Gannon, the former DC, also took a head coaching role with the Arizona Cardinals.