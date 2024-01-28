Eagles offensive coordinator hire set for NFC East revenge tour
The Philadelphia Eagles parted ways with both coordinators after a difficult ending to the 2023 season. They haven't played around with finding replacements.
After locking in Vic Fangio as the new defensive coordinator, Nick Sirianni picked up Kellen Moore as offensive coordinator.
The former Chargers offensive coordinator is heading to Philadelphia with the opportunity to stick it to his former employer: The Dallas Cowboys.
Kellen Moore's NFC East revenge tour is a go
Moore was the offensive coordinator for the Cowboys from 2019 to 2022. He parted ways with Dallas this past season because Mike McCarthy wanted to take control of the offense. That's how he ended up in Los Angeles with the Chargers. But the firing of Brandon Staley put him back on the offensive coordinator market.
Now, Moore is back in the NFC East, surely hoping to help the Eagles keep the Cowboys' Super Bowl drought running.
Moore has worked with some of the better quarterbacks in the NFL. He went from Dak Prescott to Justin Herbert. Now he gets to take charge of an offense run by Jalen Hurts with arguably the best skill position talent the offensive coordinator has had at his disposal.
He'll also be back in a division he knows, though the Commanders will surely look a bit different and the Cowboys aren't certain to hold on to defensive coordinator Dan Quinn this year. He's a candidate for head coaching opportunities with Washinton and the Seahawks.
The question is whether Moore can get more out of an Eagles offense that felt out of sorts in the second half of the season. Everything he does will be compared to what McCarthy does in Dallas.
The rivalry just got that much more interesting.