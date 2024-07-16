Eagles RB Saquon Barkley admits he couldn't stand Nick Sirianni when he was with Giants
By Kinnu Singh
Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley spent the past six seasons serving as the centerpiece of the New York Giants offense.
The Bronx-native was drafted with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, the highest of any running back since Reggie Bush in 2006. It didn't take long for the Penn State product to prove his worth. Barkley set a rookie record with 91 receptions while recording seven games with 100-plus yards. Just a year removed from finishing as the second-worst scoring offense in the league, Barkley helped elevate the Giants to the 17th ranked scoring offense in the league.
Still, after years of success, Giants general manager Joe Schoen elected to let Barkley leave in free agency.
After fighting for a contract extension for the past two years, Barkley finally moved on from the Giants. The Eagles signed Barkley to a three-year, $37.75 million contract with $26 million in guaranteed money.
Over the years, Barkley developed a rather strong distaste for Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni. Crossing over enemy lines in the NFC East has given him a different perspective on the Eagles, and Barkley is learning to shed the hate he developed for Sirianni while he was in New York.
Saquon Barkley admits he used to dislike Eagles HC Nick Sirianni
Barkley confessed that he used to dislike Sirianni during a youth football camp at Whitehall High School, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer. The 27-year-old running back explained how his feelings about Sirianni have changed since he joined the Eagles.
“Going against him the last couple years, you see it,” Barkley said. “From the outside looking in, you’re like, ‘Damn, I can’t stand that guy,’ but when you get to meet him, it all makes sense. It’s authentic. It’s who he is.”
Sirianni is an expressive coach and his passion has made him a polarizing figure. It likely doesn't help that Barkley struggled to beat the Eagles throughout his career. Since Sirianni arrived in Philadelphia in 2021, the Eagles have defeated the Giants in five of seven games, including a playoff game after the 2022 season. The Giants lost to the Eagles in 10 of their 13 games since they drafted Barkley.
ESPN's run-block win rate metric ranked the Giants offensive line as the second-worst unit in the league. The Eagles were graded as the best unit in the league last season and the second-best unit in 2022.
Even behind New York's abysmal offensive line in 2023, Barkley gained 1,242 yards from scrimmage — roughly 26.1 percent of the Giants' total offensive yards (4,760). He also accounted for 10 of the team's 25 offensive touchdowns.
Replacing the two-time Pro Bowl running back won't be easy for the Giants, but they could have opted to keep him if they wanted to. Instead, New York made the decision to place the franchise in the hands of quarterback Daniel Jones, who was rewarded a four-year, $160 million contract after the 2022 season.
Barkley's deal makes him the fourth-highest-paid running back in terms of average annual value, and he'll now have the best supporting cast of his career. Even sweeter, he'll get to have an opportunity for revenge twice a year.